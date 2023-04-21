Rapporteur of the country’s new spending control rule says that CPMI, if installed, will not paralyze project analysis

the deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA) said in a press conference this Thursday (April 20, 2023) that he is not afraid that the installation of the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate the acts of January 8 will disturb the processing of the new fiscal framework in the Chamber of Deputies.

The rapporteur for the framework stated that the project is seen as a priority in Congress. The argument has been reiterated by the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), in the last week. Lira, chief of the party, is directly responsible for choosing Cajado as rapporteur. announced In addition to the fiscal milestone, Cajado highlighted that there are other relevant measures that should be addressed in the coming months, such as the tax reform and the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law).

“If the CPMI of January 8 is installed, obviously the work that comes from it will always have the attention of both houses, but I do not believe that we will paralyze the Chamber, not only for the project of the new fiscal framework, but also for other relevant projects ”said the deputy.

During the press conference, Cajado did not go into detail about how he will conduct the report on the new fiscal framework. The congressman said that he will still look into the project and that so far he has not been approached on the subject by government or opposition deputies.

Cajado made himself available to promote a broad debate on the subject, but at the same time said he wanted to meet the short deadline of putting the matter to the vote in the first half of May. Again, he did not elaborate on how he intends to achieve this balance.

Regarding changing points of the project, Cajado said that this possibility may occur and if it happens, he is confident that the changes will be to improve the fiscal framework.

“I have no doubt that if the text is changed, we will change it for the better, as has been done in several projects that arrive here at the Chamber of Deputies”he stated.

O Power360 reached out to Cajado for details of what can be changed in the framework. The deputy stated that “doesn’t have much to add, as it hasn’t looked into the project yet”.

CPMI of January 8

The installation of the CPMI on January 8 gained strength in the National Congress after images showed the now former minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office), Marco Gonçalves Dias, among the extremists involved in the acts of depredation of the buildings of the Three Powers in 8 of January. The content was released on Wednesday (19.Apr) by CNN Brazil.

The investigation is an old wish of the opposition and also received support from government supporters, whose leader in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE), stated on the 4th (April 19) that there will be support from the base to install the CPMI.

“We want a broad, general and unrestricted investigation, no matter who it hurts. Nobody jokes with democracy, nobody jokes like they did, like they sponsored something in that episode on the 8th. Therefore, if Congress wants to install the CPMI, we are ready to help, including to investigate”he said in an interview.

To the Power360In March, Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE) said that the PT management was willing to articulate so that the commission was not created.