The project’s rapporteur says that he is only waiting for a call from the mayor and that the text can be voted on next week

The rapporteur for the fiscal framework (PLP 93 of 2023) in the Chamber of Deputies, Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), said this Tuesday (Aug.1.2023) that it concluded the new opinion of the text that came from the Senate. The legislative proposal was approved in the Upper House with changes and returned for the analysis of the deputies, which still does not have a date to be carried out.

Cajado stated that now he is only waiting for the summons of the president of the Casa Baixa, deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to present the report to party leaders and, subsequently, vote on the fiscal framework again in the Chamber. He did not give details about the opinion. “It’s just [Lira] call and I’ll go”told reporters.

According to Cajado, the new fiscal rule may be voted on in the Chamber of Deputies next week. It did not detail the day. The text was approved for the 1st time in Casa Baixa on May 23 with 372 votes in favour, 108 against and one abstention. Because it was changed in the vote in the Senate, it now returns for a new analysis in the Lower House.

The rapporteur for the fiscal milestone also defended the maintenance of Fundenb (Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and for the Valorization of Education Professionals) and the FCDF (Constitutional Fund of the Federal District) within the spending limit. He stated that the FCDF would earn more than R$1.17 billion if it complied with his opinion.

In parallel with the discussions in the Chamber, the PP, Lira’s party, and the Republicans articulate the nomination of representatives for the Esplanada. The president of the Chamber is one of the negotiators of the so-called ministerial mini-reform.

The government must give way to Centrão in favor of greater support and stability in votes in the Chamber. O Power360 found out that congressmen are waiting for the progress of negotiations on exchanges in ministries so that the fiscal framework is the main focus of debate and can be approved.

LDO AND FISCAL FRAMEWORK

The delay in voting on the fiscal framework also postpones the debate and analysis of the LDO (Lei de Diretrizes Orçamentárias). The CMO (Mixed Commission for Plans, Public Budgets and Inspection) assesses that it only makes sense to vote on the law after the approval of the fiscal regime in the Chamber.

As found out by Power360the LDO rapporteur, deputy Danilo Forte (União-CE), also states that the budget law will only be voted after the fiscal milestone.