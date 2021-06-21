Caja Rural Regional held its Ordinary General Assembly this past Saturday, at its headquarters in Fuente Álamo (Murcia). The Governing Council, the president of the Caja, Juan Andrés Jiménez Muñoz, and the general director, José González Campillo, made public the 2020 annual accounts and management report of the entity, which were unanimously approved.

Both the president and the general director, dedicated their first words to all the people who died due to the virus and expressed their condolences to the relatives of the deceased partners, as well as recognized the effort and dedication to all the people who have been at the service of society during this year.

Among the most relevant data, the partners were informed that Caja Rural Regional ended the 2020 financial year with a business volume growth close to 20%, which allowed the market share to show a significant increase. Loans to customers grew by 2.3%, framed in a prudent risk management policy. The amount of deposits increased by 15.17%, over 2019.

The volume of business in Investment Funds grew 3% with respect to the previous year, thus reinforcing the confidence of customers in the entity. The coverage ratio for irregular loans stood at 82%, and non-performing loans fell by 1.5% during 2020, standing at 5.38%.

The profit of the entity at the end of 2020 was 445 thousand euros, after taxes, assuming a decrease from the previous year due to the prudent provision made for the possible effects of Covid-19. The total solvency ratio stood at 20.25%, well above that required by the Bank of Spain.

The president of the Fund indicated that Caja Rural Regional continues to be the only Murcia capital entity, which operates in the Region of Murcia. Although 2020 has been a year marked by instability, the president recalled the entity’s business model, based on proximity to the client and local knowledge.