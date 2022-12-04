NE Sunday, December 4, 2022, 11:16



The Adecco campaign has been led by Pablo Pineda, the first European graduate with Down syndrome and Lola Robles, an actress with a visual disability. The campaign aims to make a parallel between the well-known ‘crisis of the 40s’ and the labor inclusion of people with disabilities, proposing a reflection on the current situation and the creation of new goals and future projects for companies.

On this occasion, CRC, an entity that collaborates with Adecco in employability and labor inclusion projects, has wanted to promote the dissemination of this campaign, since one of the main objectives of the entity is to support vulnerable groups and promote employment so that people with disabilities study, work and be able to be independent.

CRC has been collaborating with Adecco for years in volunteer activities related to training in financial education and the environment. They have also jointly promoted previous campaigns such as World Down Syndrome Day and have just reached an agreement to hire people with disabilities to offer integration and development opportunities.

And it is that this year marks the 40th anniversary of the approval of the Law for the Social Integration of the Disabled (LISMI), today called the General Law on the rights of people with disabilities and their social inclusion (hereinafter, LGD). This legal regulation recognized, for the first time, the labor rights of people with disabilities, requiring companies with more than 50 workers to incorporate a percentage of professionals with disabilities of no less than 2%.

Francisco Mesonero, general director of the Adecco Foundation affirms that “the consolidation of the legal framework, together with phenomena such as the greater push of the disability sector, globalization, digitization or the generalization of social networks, have drawn a new scenario in in which disability is increasingly visible and accepted in the social imaginary.