ALEA's firm commitment to the Caja Rural quarry, adding his name from this season to the subsidiary team of the project, which in this way is renamed Caja Rural-Alea. The brand belonging to the company Harivenasa joined the group of sponsors of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA in 2021 and for the new year it not only maintains its support for the professional team, but also increases its collaboration by fully entering the elite and subfields.

With this sponsorship, ALEA wants to pay special attention to the base, a very important stage for the cyclist, andn which requires acquiring basic habits such as a good and correct diet. And it is that ALEA identifies with sport due to the characteristics of its products, foods made from oats and other cereals with a multitude of nutritional properties and benefits. Oatmeal in particular is a perfect cereal within a varied and balanced diet, especially suitable for athletes and active people with a significant energy expenditure.

ALEA, the first national oat producer brand, makes its products with 100% natural oats of certified origin, collected less than 100 kilometers from its production plant in Navarra, thus ensuring the nutritional and healthy properties of the cereal. Alberto Loizate (general director of Alea): «We are very excited and proud to be able to participate in the elite and sub 23 Caja Rural-Alea cycling team project, contributing our grain of “oats” in the careful nutrition of cyclists and supporting them in his last step prior to professionalism.

ALEA is everything that cycling and the team represent: effort, perseverance, enjoyment, physical well-being, respect for the environment and energy. In cycling we go as fast as we are able to pedal and for this we need energy. ALEA products are pure energy, full of health and vitality. For all these reasons, we wish the greatest success and the transition to professionalism of the cyclists of the Caja Rural – Alea team”.

Staff 2022 – Caja Rural-Alea

1. Andoni López de Abetxuko (Álava) – 1st Elite

2. Abel Balderstone (Barcelona) – 4th Under 23

3. Joseba López (Álava) – 4th Under 23

4. Javier Ibáñez (Álava) – 3rd Under 23

5. Julen Arriolabengoa (Álava) – 3rd Under 23

6. Natxo González (Valencia) – 3rd Under 23

7. Pablo García (Madrid) – 3rd Under 23

8. Iñaki Díaz (Guipúzcoa) – 3rd Under 23

9. Raúl López (Zaragoza) – 3rd Under 23

10. Gabriel Rodas (Madrid) – 3rd Under 23

11. Juan Diego Cano (Murcia) – 3rd Under 23

12. Adrián Losarcos (Navarra) – 2nd Sub 23

13. Mikel Olaetxea (Navarra) – 2nd Under 23

14. Jon Erdozia (Navarra) – 1st Under 23

15. Alejandro Belíjar (Madrid) – 1st Sub 23

16. Diego Ruiz de Arcaute (Álava) – 1st Under 23

17. Jaume Guardeño (Alicante) – 1st Under 23

18. Jan Castellón (Lleida) – 1st Under 23

19. Roberto Alonso (Salamanca) – 1st Under 23

20. Lucas Lopes (Portugal) – 1st Under 23

21. Martxel Etxeberria (Navarra) – 1st Under 23

22. Alberto Fernández (Madrid) – 1st Sub 23

23. Haimar Etxeberria (Guipúzcoa) – 1st Under 23

24. Beñat Carbayeda (Guipúzcoa) – 1st Sub 23

25. Samuel Fernández (Asturias) – 1st Under 23