Caja Rural Granada continues to expand its collaboration agreements to benefit the groups in the territories where it is present. As a result of this objective, the director of the East Zone of the financial entity, Ignacio Espigares and the president of the Unified Police Union of the Region of Murcia, have signed a collaboration agreement by which the financial entity will offer preferential conditions to its members.

As detailed by Ignacio Espigares during the meeting: «In our work to provide preferential conditions to members of groups in expansion areas, we have signed the first agreement in the province of Murcia, through which we offer financial products and services. to the more than 600 members of this union in the Region of Murcia.

Also present at the signing ceremony were the Director of the Caja Rural Granada Office in Murcia, David Fenollar, and the vice president of SUP Murcia, María Ángeles Pascual.

Among other financial products, the entity will offer advantageous conditions in terms of checking accounts, point-of-sale terminals, financing, renting or insurance of all types, including cyberattacks. Members may also opt to purchase properties owned by the entity through Ruralocasión, renting or the sustainability and energy efficiency financing line.

In addition, employees will also be able to benefit from other advantages such as signing up for a zero-commission payroll checking account.

For more than 25 years, Caja Rural Granada has worked hand in hand with groups and organizations, supporting their important work for the benefit of professionals that benefits the entire society.

Thus, in these agreements, emphasis is placed on facilitating the establishment of professional activity, through operations called ‘Comprehensive Management of your Business’, aid for membership, etc. Also included is the offer on preferential financial conditions with facilities to finance children’s studies, vehicle purchases, trips, or home acquisition.

To support the dissemination work, the financial institution has a specific website that includes the main advantages offered to professional associations, associations, unions and other institutions.