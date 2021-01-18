In an act adapted to the current health situation, without an audience to comply with anti-coronavirus measures, the The first team of the Caja Rural-Seguros RGA structure presented its wickers for 2021 at the Hotel Cap Negret in Altea (Alicante), where it is concentrated in full stage preseason.

Juan Mari Guajardo, the master of ceremonies, introduced the sponsors, members of the squad and coaching staff, as well as the latest material: Guerciotti bikes and ULEVEL kits, which will premiere in competition at the Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana this coming Sunday, January 24.

Its about twelfth consecutive project in the professional field for Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, whose objective for the campaign is clear: to achieve one of the two vacant invitations for La Vuelta, since 19 places are committed for the World Tour squads and the other, for Mathieu van der Poel’s Alpecin, the best in the UCI European ranking.

The 2021 squad, made up of 20 cyclists, was closed with an average age of less than 24 years (23.9), one of the youngest in the professional peloton. In 2020 they became the most successful Spanish outfit thanks to the victories in the Vuelta a Andalucía (Gonzalo Serrano), Tour de Hungary (Jon Aberasturi), Belgrade Banjaluka (Xavi Cañellas) and Volta a Portugal (Oier Lazkano).