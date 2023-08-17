Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/16/2023 – 23:41

Main bank in real estate credit in the country, Caixa Econômica Federal closed the first semester with a net profit of R$ 4.5 billion, a result 3.2% higher than in the first six months of last year. In the second quarter alone (April to June), the institution earned BRL 2.6 billion, up 40.9% over the same period in 2022.

The numbers appear in the balance sheet released by Caixa on the night of this Wednesday (16). The institution’s total loan portfolio ended June at R$1.062 trillion, up 14.4% in 12 months. Regarding the granting of loans, the bank lent BRL 259.1 billion in the first half, an increase of 8.5% compared to the same period of 2022. In the second quarter, loans totaled BRL 132.5 billion, with an increase of 1.9% in the same comparison.

Of the total credit balance, R$ 682.8 billion correspond to real estate credit, the bank’s main segment, with growth of 15% compared to June of last year. Real estate financing totaled R$ 85.4 billion in the first six months of the year, adding resources from the Brazilian Savings and Loans System (SBPE) and the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). The value represents an increase of 14% over the same period in 2022.

In the first half, Caixa accounted for 67.5% of real estate financing across the country. In the Minha Casa, Minha Vida Program, aimed at lower-income families, the bank has a 99% market share. According to Caixa, real estate credit benefited 1.3 million people with their own homes in the first half of the year and contributed to the creation of 581.1 thousand jobs.

Too many lines of credit

In relation to the other lines of credit, agribusiness credit ended the first semester with a balance of R$ 49.4 billion (+60.5%), the stock of payroll loans reached R$ 102.8 billion (+13.5 %) and the credit balance for infrastructure totaled R$98.5 billion (+5.3%) at the end of June.

The commercial credit segment for individuals recorded a balance of R$ 126 billion, with R$ 51 billion in loans in the first half. There was growth of 21% in credit card financing, 11.8% in pledge and 8.3% in revolving credit.

The corporate segment totaled a balance of R$ 89 billion, of which working capital lines totaled R$ 77 billion, with hiring of 35.6 billion in the semester. The biggest increases were registered in credit card lines (+66.9%), working capital (+41.6%), and revolving credit (+28%).

Income and expenses

In the first half, service revenues reached R$ 12.5 billion, up 3% over the same period last year. The highlights were the 29.1% increase in insurance products, 6.5% in debit and credit card revenues and 5.4% in services provided to the government.

Administrative expenses (personnel expenses and other administrative expenses) totaled R$19.8 billion. The value represents an increase of 10.5% compared to the first six months of 2022.

default

Operations over 90 days late rose from 1.73% in the first half of 2022 to 2.71% in the same period this year. According to Caixa, the indicator could have remained at 2.46%, had it not been for the impact of a specific case. The bank did not say whether this case concerns the consignment of emergency aid, granted in October last year and whose default continues this year.

Considering only real estate credit, the rate of operations over 90 days overdue was 2.1%. Caixa points out that 95% of financing in the sector have a grade between AA and C, which indicates the absence of default, although grades B and C indicate a risk of default.