The bank’s loan portfolio reaches BRL 1 trillion, growth of 16.7%; highlight for real estate

A CEF (Caixa Econômica Federal) recorded net profit of R$ 2.2 billion in the 4th quarter of 2022, compared to R$ 3.2 billion in the same period of the previous year. In the 12 months of 2022, the result totaled BRL 9.8 billion, down 43.4% compared to 2021.

The state-owned company’s balance sheet was released on Wednesday (31.Mar.2022). Here’s the full (5 MB).

The data refer to the last months of Daniella Marques’ management. On January 12, Rita Serrano assumed the presidency of Caixa after being appointed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

In the period, the state-owned company’s loan portfolio reached BRL 1.0 trillion, growth of 16.7% compared to December 2021. In the last 3 months of the year, BRL 123.9 billion in loans were granted, an increase of 7.2% in 12 months. There were BRL 509.8 billion in total credit origination in 2022, growth of 16.6% compared to 2021.

The mortgage loan portfolio balance reached BRL 637.9 billion in the 4th quarter of 2022, 13.6% higher when compared to the same period of 2021. In addition, the market share in mortgage loans was 66.2%.

According to Caixa, BRL 91.2 billion in SBPE real estate loans (10.1% growth compared to 2021) and BRL 70.5 billion in FGTS real estate loans (up 22.2% in comparison to 2021).

The payroll loan balance grew at a similar level: 22.8%, reaching R$ 102.5 billion. Credit to agribusiness has skyrocketed. The sector’s portfolio balance totaled BRL 44.1 billion, growth of 167.5% over 2021.

In total funding, the bank added up to more than R$ 1.2 trillion, with emphasis on savings, which had a 36.1% market share, maintaining leadership in the segment.