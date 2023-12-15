The head of the authority, Alessandro Octaviani, stated that the bank did an “excellent job” in managing insurance resources

The superintendent of Susep (Private Insurance Superintendency), Alessandro Octaviani, argued that the Caixa Econômica Federal continue managing DPVAT resources (Mandatory Insurance for Personal Injury Caused by Land Motor Vehicles).

For him, keeping the public bank in operation was a “solution” found by complementary bill which proposes the re-creation of insurance.

“Caixa did an excellent job in managing this public policy. The current solution in the bill is to continue something that has proven to be a good situation in recent years”declared in an interview with Power360.

Octaviani spoke about the subject on Thursday (Dec 14, 2023), during an event at CNseg (National Confederation of General Insurance, Private Pension and Life, Supplementary Health and Capitalization Companies), in São Paulo. He said “tremendously respect autonomy and authority” of Congress to define how insurance works.

Susep is linked to the Ministry of Finance and is responsible for controlling and supervising the insurance, open private pension, capitalization and reinsurance markets. The head of the authority mentioned the problems highlighted by control bodies in relation to the previous model, which had the Leading Insurance Company as administrator of the DPVAT fund.

In 2020, Susep notified the insurance company to reimburse R$2.3 billion, which would have been spent irregularly in recent years. Here's the complete (76 KB).

“There was a model of DPVAT operation in which there was a so-called consortium, and it is this model that was called into question by the control bodies. When there was a problem with the previous model, the control bodies determined that the solution for those problems would be operation by an entity that organized the entire system and this came to be concentrated at Caixa”declared Octaviani.

Caixa began managing the resources in January 2021. Susep signed a contract with the bank in 2021 and 2022 due to the non-requirement of bidding – when a bidding process is not viable or necessary. There were, however, questions in court.

In 2023, Congress approved a proposal for Caixa Econômica to manage the resources of the DPVAT fund.

Read too:

Lula government

On October 31, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) sent to Congress a proposal to resume DPVAT – called SPVAT (Mandatory Insurance for the Protection of Victims of Traffic Accidents) in the text. The project is authored by the Ministry of Finance, led by Fernando Haddad.

In April, the ministry instituted a work group to address the topic. The collegiate was under the coordination of the Economic Reforms secretariat and had the participation of Susep, the Treasury and the PGFN (Attorney General of the National Treasury).

According to Octaviani, the drafting of the project took place after much discussion. The Susep head said that the GT sought “looking to the future and how to equate the entire structure” of DPVAT.

The project was processed urgently, but the government withdrew the request on December 12th. Therefore, the analysis of the proposal in Congress will be delayed until 2024.

Insurance companies defend competition

Before the government forwarded the project to Congress, the confederation of insurance companies prepared a draft and delivered it to the Secretary of Economic Reforms of the Ministry of Finance, Marcos Barbosa Pinto. The proposal was that DPVAT would be sold on a competitive basis, with several insurance companies in operation.

“We thought that the best way to do this was to allow competition between companies, which is the best way to organize the market, and the government had a different opinion”said the president of CNseg, Dyogo Oliveira, to Power360.

The economist stated that he will analyze the government's text and opened the possibility of suggesting any changes. Oliveira defends the DPVAT “personally” for evaluating that there is a social function in insurance.

DPVAT resources exhausted

DPVAT has not received resources since 2020. Power360Caixa Econômica stated that it will only respond to compensation requests made from January 1, 2021 to November 14, 2023.

The insurance covers up to R$2,700 in medical expenses for victims of traffic accidents and compensation for death and disability of up to R$13,500.

“From January 2021 to September 2023, Caixa received more than 1.3 million requests for DPVAT compensation, totaling R$3.02 billion in compensation paid to 695.9 thousand victims and/or legal heirs”says an excerpt from a note sent by the bank.

About DPVAT

Insurance was created by law 6,194 of 1974 and its purpose is to protect victims of traffic accidents across the country, regardless of who is responsible for the incident. THE DPVAT it has had unstable administration since 2021, when Líder was dissolved.

In 2021, insurance stopped being charged by order of the government of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

*The journalist traveled to São Paulo at the invitation of CNseg.