With the release of CaixaForum+, a new free digital platform, La Caixa Foundation aims to bring culture and scientific dissemination closer through the Internet, where these contents are gaining more followers every day. Thanks to an interface very similar to that of Netflix and Disney+ —at the top of the page the star creations go by alone, while the rest of the catalog, arranged by sections, appears below—, the application initially presents 334 titles and more 500 hours of own content and collaborations with other entities, with durations ranging from two minutes to 10 hours in a row. An audiovisual offer that is broken down into nine categories: visual and plastic arts, performing arts, music, literature, thought and history, cinema, architecture and design, life sciences and physical sciences.

“We want to be complementary to the cinema platforms”, Elisa Durán, deputy general director of the La Caixa Foundation, explained on Tuesday at the presentation ceremony held at the CaixaForum in Madrid. To achieve this goal, they offer documentaries, concerts, podcast, interviews and shows, accompanied by films and fiction series and other products that focus on what is behind the scenes. “It helps to get to know the cinema from within so that it is understood and not prejudged”, commented the actress and presenter of the event, Cayetana Guillén Cuervo. The director Leticia Dolera has joined that opinion and has added that it is the only way to create critical viewers.

CaixaForum+ interface. La Caixa Foundation

Digital platforms have become strong in recent years, partly due to the pandemic, to the detriment of face-to-face events, such as concerts or the movies, which have lost viewers —only a quarter of those who went to movie theaters last year. The year before the covid they did so in 2021, according to the survey of cultural habits of the Ministry of Culture and Sports. The idea for CaixaForum+ was born in 2019, according to Durán, with the aim of “responding to the new consumer needs” found in the digital world: being able to see from the latest fashion series to a room in your museum in one click Favourite.

Until now, the institutions have used the power of social networks to reach Internet users —the Museo del Prado does direct shows on Instagram and TikTok, in which its workers explain curiosities— because they have not had the necessary resources to put this machinery running. In the case of Thyssen, its artistic director, Guillermo Solana, has explained that this platform has been the solution for its digitization: “We wanted to launch PlayThyssen, but we can’t alone.” In the last year, many museums have had to close rooms due to lack of staff. CaixaForum+ postulates itself as an aggregator of cultural institutions with the participation of 90 entities.

The deputy general director of the La Caixa Foundation, Elisa Durán (left), and the actress Cayetana Guillén Cuervo at the CaixaForum+ presentation. Maximo Garcia de la Paz

For Solana, faced with the paradigm shift that platforms have promoted, this project makes culture in all its aspects compete “in its own environment”. But the intention is not to change the face-to-face for on-line, but “to build loyalty in cultural consumption in the institutions”, Durán assured, sitting on a sofa through which guests have subsequently paraded as if it were a late-night talk show. The artistic director of the Gran Teatre del Liceu, Víctor García de Gomar, has welcomed the possibility offered by the La Caixa platform to open its contents to viewers far from its center. A double-edged sword on which Dolera has focused: “This content cannot be exclusive, we must create fans who want to go in person to see culture.”

Culture is not the only thing that the public can find at CaixaForum+; scientific dissemination is the other pillar that supports the project. “It is a way of eliminating the barrier that exists between letters and sciences. We have just listened to a beautiful song and now we are going to give a sheet about science”, stated the physicist Bartolomé Luque after the performance of the singer María Arnal.

The contents are not focused solely on transferring the activity of museums to the digital world: an unprecedented catalog has been created that accompanies the set of face-to-face activities. Among the first initiatives already available, Dolera, accompanied by a Guggenheim curator, reviews the political and social context of three paintings. in the series From urban to rural, the writers María Sánchez and Miqui Otero reveal the places in Spain that have been the scene of literary stories. All the productions have renowned names such as Fernando Trueba, Blanca Portillo, Antonio Muñoz Molina, Julio Manrique, Soledad Sevilla or Emilio Morenatti.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe