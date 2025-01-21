CaixaBank Monetary Performance has become one of the five large monetary funds in euros, with just over 20,000 million assetsa volume that places it in fourth place by size among its category, according to the latest Morningstar data.

This CaixaBank vehicle was one of those that raised the most money last year, with almost 9.7 billion euros, a flow that has allowed it to double the volume with which it began the 2024 financial year and triple what it had at the end of 2023.

An evolution that has been in line with the increase in interest rates that the central banks undertook in their fight against inflation and that represented the return to normal in the performance of the risk-free assetwhich cascaded to the rest of the fixed income products, especially the very short-term ones, in which the monetary ones invest, such as bills, repos or deposits.

Monetary funds then gained the favor of investors as they were very easy to market due to their very low risk and the profitability they could generate. In fact, last year they ended with an average return of 3.51%after reaching 2.98% in 2023.

The 20,000 million assets of the CaixaBank Monetary Performance They are divided into eight classes, which apply different management fees, ranging from 0.08% in the one that does not have retrocessions to 0.12% in the one that is aimed at institutional clients, passing through 0.95% in the class standard.

In front of the CaixaBank Monetary Performance they meet Amundi Euro Liquidity SRI RC, Amundi Euro Liquidity-Rated SRI P and BNP Paribas Mois ISR Classic Cwhich have just over 50,000 million in the case of the first, 32,609 million in the case of the second and 25,710 million in the case of the third.

But being the largest fund does not guarantee being the most profitable monetary product. In fact, with 2.98% CaixaBank’s product is one of the worst of last yearhaving what deducts the management fee from the standard type of profitability data.

The largest Spanish fund

With this volume, CaixaBank Monetario Rendimiento becomes the largest Spanish investment fund, far above historical vehicles such as Quality Moderate Investmentwhich now manages less than 8.6 billion, or the Quality Conservative Investmentwith 5,436 million, both from BBVA, or from Santander Balanced Managementwith 6,391 million euros. In fact, two other CaixaBank funds, the Caixabank Master RV USA Advised Byadvisor to JP Morgan, and the Caixabank Master RF Private Euroare among the largest among Spanish collective investment vehicles, with 9,851 million and 5,732 million, respectively.