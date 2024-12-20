CaixaBank has joined forces with the Spanish Wine Federation (FEV) to facilitate credit to companies in the sector. As reported by the entity, it has incorporated the SWfCP (Sustainable Wineries for Climate Protection) certification scheme into its ESG risk management processes. That is to say, that Possession of this seal by a company will allow it to save time in the risk analysis process.

From there, CaixaBank has explained that possession of this certification does not prevent the risk assessment process for obtaining credit, but it does simplify and accelerate it. Furthermore, and as stated by the entity, they continue to collaborate with the FEV to explore other ways to facilitate wineries’ access to green finance.

Developed by the FEV in collaboration with AENOR, the SWfCP system defines the criteria that a sustainable winery should meet. As CaixaBank explains in its note, it is a dynamic certification, that is, once obtained, the wineries implement improvement plans in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that push them to continue evolving in terms of sustainability. . Currently, 105 wineries in Spain have this certification.

This news is part of the so-called ‘Sustainability Plan’ that the bank has just launched, which is part of the new Strategic Plan 2025-2027, with which it will mobilize 100 billion euros in sustainable finance during that period. Within the new Plan, the entity ensures that it maintains its public objectives for 2030 to reduce financed CO2 emissions, to advance its commitment to net zero emissions in 2050.









In the first nine months of 2024, AgroBank – the bank’s sector dedicated to agricultural financing – has allocated a total of 885 million euros in financing for the wine sector. In addition, since 2017 it has had a collaboration agreement with the Spanish Wine Federation.