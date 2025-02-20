02/20/2025



Updated at 6:07 p.m.





Caixabank ends with the last edges that were left to polish the absorption of the extinct Bankia. First, the march of President José Ignacio Goirigolzarri arrived and now it has been the turn to give way to the other three counselors that came from that entity. Joaquín Ayuso, Francisco Javier Campo and Eva Castillo leave the Council of the Major Bank of Spain by volume of assets and the entity is justified: “They will not continue in their positions by having expressed their willingness to not renew their mandates after the expiration of their positions” .

Give Goirigolzarri, who was replaced by Vice President Tomás Muniesa, who amounted to, although the executive functions were taken away, and the other three counselors who came from Bankia brings that others must enter. And so it has been, although, yes, for the moment the vice president that the now president occupied.

The bank gives Rosa María García Piñeiro, Luis Álvarez Sato and Bernardo Sánchez Incera as independent counselors. Likewise, it places Pablo Forero Calderón as a counselor, a director of Caixabank herself, with the category of another external.

Critiaia Caixa also also changes to one of its Sundays in the financial entity. José Serna Masiá leaves the Council now, since his term also expired in a few months, and give entry as Sunday to José María Méndez Álvarez-Cedrón. A relevant movement in this case since Méndez is the current general director of the Employers who integrates and leads Caixabank. Meanwhile, the Frob keeps his Sunday counselor Teresa Santero for another four years, which turns off, for the moment, the possibilities that the Government can request a second place in the Council.









«With this proposal for appointments and reelections, which will be submitted to the approval of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on April 11, the Caixabank Board of Directors maintains the same structure as 15 members, of which 9 -The 60% -60% – They will continue to be independent counselors. The Council would also continue to have a representation of women that reaches 40%, ”said the bank in a statement. And he adds: “The objective of the appointment proposal is to incorporate the Board of Directors of Caixabank profiles that, as so far, contribute to continue complying with the best practices in corporate governance.”