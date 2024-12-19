CaixaBank has been suffering for several hours from a “technical incident” that affects its digital banking and the application. The entity rules out that it is a cyber attack and assures that the service will be reestablished as soon as possible, although there is no forecast as to when it will be operational again. “We have detected an incident in the app and online banking and we are working to resolve it,” the group indicates.

Social networks have been filled with complaints from users when trying to operate with bank accounts. They warn that payment by card does not work nor is it possible to withdraw cash from ATMs.

More information soon