

12/19/2024



Updated at 5:18 p.m.





Caixabank suffers a crash of its website and also of the mobile application, leaving millions of customers of what is the largest financial institution in Spain without service. It is due to technical problems and a cyber attack is completely ruled out.

Sources from the entity report that they are working to solve the technical incident that has left millions of customers without online financial services. Mobile banking, thus, has been rendered useless in most cases, as reported en masse by customers themselves through networks and different channels.

The first complaints about what happened date back to 12:30 p.m. Since then, there has been a flood of complaints from users about not being able to use services over the internet, whether paying via mobile phone, buying and selling shares, balance checking, transfers and other services. At the moment, according to bank sources, there is no estimated time to restore all online systems but they emphasize that they are working to solve the problems as soon as possible.

Through social networks, some users have also reported that in some cases Caixabank cards and ATMs do not work either due to the incident, although the entity limits the problem to the website and the mobile application.