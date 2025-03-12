The volume of financing of Private Equity in Spain reached in 2024 its record level since 2020 exceeding even the sum accumulated in exercises 2021 and 2022 and reaching a notable year for the debt market. With a total of 90 transactions subscribed, CaixaBank leads the ranking with 34 operations, followed by Santander (32) and BBVA (30). A difficult podium to play for financial entities such as Credit Agricole Cib and Sabadell that, however, participated in eight operations each.

In the field of private debt funds, TresMares leads the throne with a total of eight transactions, followed by the second place (7) and Ares (5) in third position.

The Global Investment Bank DC Advisory qualifies 2024 as a great year for the debt market in Spain, especially after the hesitant first quarter, still marked by the hangover of a 2023 conditioned by an adverse macroeconomic environment. Unlike the previous year, it highlights a notable increase in the processes initiated by Private Equity funds, both in the primary and secondary market.

During 2024, the typology of transactions has been diverse, with a 38% leverage purchases (Leveraged Buyouts), while the remaining 62% resulted in refinancing and recapitalizations. Regarding the financing structure, unitrache loans have added 40%, Club-Deals (financing between banks), another 40%, followed by insurance operations (20%).

Perspectives of 2025

In the face of the first half of 2025, DC Advisory considers that the financing market will follow the positive path observed in the second half of 2024, both in regard to the financing of acquisitions and refinancing and recapitalizations. The lower inflationary pressure, together with the decrease in interest rates and the strong growth of Spanish GDP – which in 2024 exceeded the average of the Eurozone – highlight as the main reasons for optimism.

“We see Spain consolidating itself as an attractive destination for foreign investment. The good performance of the Spanish economy against the Eurozone is leading the funds to allocate a most of its resources to the country,” says Manuel Zulueta, CEO of DC Advisory in Spain.

“We trust that interest rates continue to descend and that macroeconomic stability is maintained, which should favor both banks and debt funds continue to provide liquidity to the market,” says Joaquín Gonzalo, managing director of DC Advisory Spain and Pedro Ase of Ribera, executive director of DC Advisory.

These factors contribute to improving flexibility in the financing conditions, reduction of margins and minors Covenants, opening the possibility that banking entities again take into consideration sectors somewhat denied in 2022 and 2023.

The funds

During your speech, Miguel González MoyanoPartner and responsible for the senior debt strategy in Oquendo, explained that “since the beginning of the second half of 2024 we witnessed a strong recovery of the market in which we move, that of private financing to medium -sized companies.”

For its part, Jose Antonio OrtizHead of Spain & Portugal of PGIM, said that “we trust that 2025 is a good year for the ‘Private Credit’, since our ability to offer long -term financing despite the uncertainties of the environment adds a lot of value for financial companies and sponsors to what we support as well as for our investors.”

In this sense, Valero DomingoPartner in Oakley Capital in Iberia adds: “2024 was a record year for Oakley in new investments: eight new purchase operations with two of them in Spain (Horizons and Alerce)”. For his part, Mariano Rodríguez Monterde, partner in Formentor Capital: “We think that 2025 will be a positive year for investment in the Spanish market, due to the decrease in interest rates and the improvement of the macro environment.”