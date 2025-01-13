CaixaBank has launched a campaign in offices and digital channels to encourage direct debit of new payrolls and enhance customer loyalty, as reported this Monday in a statement.

Until February 28, the bank will offer new promotions for clients who direct payroll payments from 900 euros, and those who access the campaign through the office network will be able to get a television.

For clients who do not want this gift, CaixaBank will give “for the first time in offices” a cash remuneration of 150 euros for payrolls starting at 900 euros, and 250 euros for those that exceed 1,500 euros.

Customers will also be able to opt for a coupon to use through the Facilitea consumer portal, which will be 200 euros for payrolls from 900 euros and 300 euros for payrolls starting at 1,500 euros.

In addition, there are special incentives for payrolls of more than 2,500 euros, such as a television or a direct account credit of 250 euros or Facilitea coupon for the amount of 400 euros.

Digital channels and Imagin

For digital customers, CaixaBank will mainly offer cash remuneration by direct debit, with an account credit of 150 euros for payrolls starting at 900 euros and 250 euros for payrolls from 1,500 euros.

Likewise, and as a novelty in the digital field, payrolls starting at 2,500 euros will be able to choose between direct remuneration in account, a television or a Facilitea coupon of 400 euros.

Customers who deposit their payroll with an amount of up to 900 euros in the Imagin application until February 28 will have an account credit of 150 euros, which will increase to 250 euros in the case of payrolls starting at 1,500 euros.