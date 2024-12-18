Increasingly companies choose to give gifts to their staff checks on Christmasd in front of the traditional Christmas basket. A trend that has led to MoneyToPay, a subsidiary of CaixaBank and Global Payments, to issue more than 45,000 prepaid cards by business order who choose this instrument as a gift for their workers on these dates.

The choice of this plastic money for the payment of incentives represents “more than 30% of the total prepaid gift cards” that MoneyToPay issues annually, a proportion that, according to CaixaBank, is also “in continuous growth” due to the interest of companies in a system that allows the worker, ultimately, to decide where they want to invest their compensation.

According to the bank, its use has grown “considerably” in companies from sectors such as mass consumption, pharmaceutical, or insurance. It is a resource that in some companies has even become a tradition, such as the insurer Reale Seguros or the food group GBFoods, owner of brands such as Avecrem, Star, Gino and Yatekomo.

To meet the demand, the entity has designed a catalog of options for companies that range from open cards to any type of commerce and environment (online or offline); to devices with a use limited to certain sectors or businesses such as food, education or other areas; or even units that can only be used in the company itself or with pre-established suppliers or partners.

30% of total emissions

A growing option is to combine compensation with CSR programs of the companies themselves or with solidarity purposes, allowing, for example, beneficiaries to allocate part or all of the balance to projects with social purposes.

MoneyToPay is a subsidiary of CaixaBank and Global Payments, specialized in prepaid cards and It has a fleet of almost 2 million cards.