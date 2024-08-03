Caixabank invested 1,368 million euros in technology and development in 2024, which represents 8.3% more compared to the previous year, according to the entity’s consolidated management report.

This investment includes the maintenance of the Infrastructure, telecommunications, acquisition of equipment, licenses and rights of use and softwareamong others.

Within the framework of the new strategic plan 2025-2027, the entity wants to provide the business of new capabilities, guarantee technological sustainability and implement a new cognitive platform.

Thus, until 2027 Plan to invest 5,000 million euros in technology and accelerate investments in IT to boost business growth.

In this sense, it will accelerate the adoption of the ‘cloud’, will hire 1,000 IT professionals up to 2027 and will climb the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and new technologies.

In addition, its three data process centers (CPD’s) will evolve to increase your efficiency and the level of resilience to new risks.