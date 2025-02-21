José Ignacio Goirigolzarri received 2.30 million of euros as president of Caixabank during the past year and Gonzalo Gortázar, the CEO, received 4.50 million, Amount that They improve in 2.2% and 8.7%, respectively, the remuneration of the previous year, according to the entity in the annual report of the year sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) this Friday.

Of the total entered by Goirigolzarri, the fixed salary reaches 1,784 million382,000 euros corresponds to variable remuneration and 133,000 euros to other concepts (mainly health insurance and life insurance premiums), and without having contributions to pension systems. In it previous exercise, the fixed payroll was 1.73 millionthe bonus of 400,000 euros and received another 118,000 euros for different concepts.

Gortázar obtained 2.50 million fixed salary, 1.31 million per variable and has a contribution of 570,000 euros to the long -term savings system and another 113,000 euros in other concepts. Improves the payment of the previous year, distributed between 2.37 million fixed salary, 1.13 million for variable remuneration and 540,000 euros in contribution to the pension plan.

The current president of the entity, Tomás Muniesa, did not receive remuneration for his position as vice president in 2024. Its total remuneration in the entity during the year amounted to 652,500 euros, 1% more than in 2023, for the concepts of belonging to the Council, belonging to commissions of the Council, positions in group societies and belonging to advice outside the CaixaBank group.

As for the Remuneration of the Board of Directors of CaixaBankit stood at 10.7 million euros in 2024, 4.9% more than the previous year. For its part, the senior management of Caixabank received 16.5 million euros in 2024, 7% more than in 2023.

The average remuneration of employees reached 78,000 euros in 2024, 5.4% more compared to the previous year. The bank raised its benefit by 2024, to 5,787 million euros, to 5,787 million, driven by the growth of commercial activity and types of high interest.

Salary update

In the shareholders board of April 11, the Council plans to propose a 14.9% rise for Gortázar’s salarywhich includes a 3% increase in fixed remuneration and 46.8% of the objective variable. In this way, of the total of 5 million euros of total remuneration planned by 2025 for the CEO, more than a third will be in variable remuneration, which is established as a objective at 1.75 million euros. The proposal to increase is due to the assumption of new functions after the appointment of Tomás Muniesa as an non -executive president in the entity.

Last October, Goirigolzarri announced its resignation as president of the entity, also agreeing to all the positions of administrator or representative in other companies in which it represented CaixaBank. By him Start of the no competence periodA, the former president will receive a fixed compensation of 1.78 million euros in 2025, paid in 12 monthly payments, provided that he does not develop any direct or indirect activity in the financial sector. In addition, it maintains the right to receive variable remuneration for its professional practice in the stages in CaixaBank and Bankia and pending fertilizer.

For the president, Tomás Muniesa, a remuneration of 1.64 million euros is establishedequivalent to the salary of a non -executive president, according to the company’s historical and updated by CPI.