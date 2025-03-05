CaixaBank Expand your bank for foreign clients Hoabk to northern Spain Before the growing arrival of internationals looking for housing in the region. The unit has installed ten branches between the the Basque Country (San Sebastián, Hondarribia and two in Irún), Cantabria (three in Santander), Asturias (Gijón) and Galicia (two in Vigo) and “will continue to grow according to the needs of its customers,” according to sources of the entity.

The group launched Hoabk in 2015 as a business line specialized in serving Citizens Internationals interested in setting total or temporary residence in Spain With the purchase of housing, attended by multilingual managersa telematic service available 365 days a year, 24 hours, and Non -bank services as translatorslegal orientation or emergency services at home, together with a specialized financial offer.

Their focus are, therefore, both international that set vacation residences or retirement as investors, digital nomads or expatriates who live in the country for work reasons.

He was born with the bank’s clients that already gave the profile and a network of 100 branches in the Balearic Islands, the Levante, Canary Islands and Malagabeing Marbella one of the strong squares for the great influx of the collective in the city. Since then Ha more than tripled its capillarity progressively in these regions and has Added to the geographical footprint Madrid and Cataloniabut the jump to the north gave it for the first time last year when he redoubled the bet by growing the number of branches almost 20% to 350 stores.

Its focus is to cover international clients in the main tourist areas and large cities and to meet the need for housing. These branches can operate with mortgage brockers To help them in that search for residence. The bank offers solutions regardless of the currency in which they charge their income and of which they use to ask for mortgage -it admits up to 19 different currencies.

At the end of 2024, it had 5.004 million euros granted in mortgages, 11.6% higher than 2023. The unit, which accompanies the international client since he arrives in the country and that helps him establish himself, has More than 500 specialized managers. Offers one app Available in 20 languages, a telephone service in 5 languages ​​and translation services and interpreters on-line Among its benefits.

Hoabank opened his prism years ago to attend customers in any region remotely if he did not have the next network, but expands through the north by noticing a growth of the very disparate collective origin. A third of their Hoabk clients in the north are Portuguesealmost 15% are Italian, 10% French and about 8% British; While the Germans, Irish, Dutch or Swiss total between 1 and 4% of their portfolio, in each case.

With climate change, your interest in areas with more timeless climates extends. A CaixaBank Research report on the confirmed phenomenon, in fact, that The growth of tourist spending has stopped in the warmest areas From the country during the high season between 2019 and 2023 In favor of other regions with more temperate climates.

The interest in buying housing among the group has also boomed until they suppose 15% of operations in 2024 compared to 11.2% that they meant in 2020 and that represents the highest quota since 2006, according to the bank’s studies service. Your study Notice that migration to the northwhere in 2023 3.7% of the sale of real estate by foreigners compared to 1.8% of 2020. Of the entire northern cornice, Asturias is the pole of greater attraction, with 5.1% of the operations signed in 2023; followed by Cantabria, with 3.9%.