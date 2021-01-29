The CEO of CaixaBank, Gonzalo Gortázar, together with the president of the entity, Jordi Gual, during the last extraordinary shareholders’ meeting. Monica Torres

CaixaBank earned 1,131 million euros in 2020, the last year before integrating Bankia and becoming the largest bank by volume of assets in Spain. This result represents a 19% cut compared to the previous year, caused mainly by the impact of the coronavirus health crisis on the economy. Given the effects that this will continue to have on its banking activity, already greatly affected by the prevailing low interest rates, it has decided to make provisions of 1,252 million during the year, increased by 91 million in the last quarter.

The bank led by Gonzalo Gortázar saw its net interest margin fall 1% and stood at 4,900 million euros, limping due to lower contributions from fixed income and a fall in credit income, especially due to the influence that it has had the ICO loan activity, promoted to protect the Spanish business fabric against the covid, with the low interest rates that apply. However, they have also affected a decrease in consumer loans due to the drop in economic activity and the aforementioned context of low rates.

CaixaBank maintains that, despite this framework, its main business income –core– have remained with a slight fall of 0.1% and have reached 8,310 million, an improvement mainly due to the recovery in the third quarter. Between October and December they grew 2.8%. The evolution of fees reflects the complexity of the year, with a reduction of 0.9%, standing at 2,576 million euros. The life-risk insurance activity is the only one that stood out in the year, with an increase of 7.5% during the year, to 598 million euros.

On the income side, the entity has also seen its investee contributions decrease by 22.8%, to 454 million euros. And on the cost side, the savings related to the cut in personnel (more than 2,000 people), approved in 2019, which then had a cost of 978 million, began to emerge. The impact is a 4% reduction in personnel costs in 2020.

The difficult economic situation left by the covid and the activity related to ICO loans has allowed customer credit to grow by 7.3% during the year (16,518 million euros). That directed to companies grew at a rate of 16.6%, while that served to the public sector soared by 43.2%. But the volume of deposits also increased, at a rate of 8.1%, to 415,408 million euros.

Despite the difficulties of a year marked by rising unemployment, CaixaBank still did not notice an increase in non-performing loans, which, conversely, fell by 30 basis points, to 3.3%. The coverage ratio increases to 67%. Doubtful balances fall by 193 million euros.

But CaixBank also admits that in 2020 it approved 388,641 requests for moratoriums (about 11,097 million), although that situation would have improved in the second half. The impact is 5% of the bank’s loan portfolio.

CaixaBank has informed the CNMV of its intention to make use of the capacity to distribute dividends charged to the 2020 financial year, after the European Central Bank authorized this request from the entities, although limited to a maximum of 15% of joint profits obtained by the entity and Bankia. It will pay its shareholders 0.0268 euros gross per share in the second quarter of the year, a decision that must be proposed to the next general meeting of shareholders.