The new Chairman of CaixaBank, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, (d) and the entity’s CEO, Gonzalo Gortázar (i), this Friday. Monica Torres

CaixaBank has completed the absorption of Bankia this Friday and has definitively illuminated the new banking giant in Spain. It will exceed in capital, staff, offices and clients in the national territory those that have been its main competitors for years, Santander and BBVA. Who will be its president from Tuesday, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, defended the new giant as an instrument to “support families and companies”, although there is another interest: the need to gain critical mass to reduce costs and raise resources that allow facing a stage of low profitability and large investments in digital transformation.

“The end of that beginning” with which yesterday Goirigolzarri wanted to describe the moment arrived with the registration of the new entity in a commercial register of Valencia. Six months have passed since in September the leaders of both entities made public the negotiations to join. Since then, more than 1,500 employees of both entities have worked in an operation that was completed after more than 10,000 tasks. The shares of the new CaixaBank will begin trading on Monday, those of the defunct Bankia company now disappearing from the map, and the members of the new board of directors will meet predictably on Tuesday, when they will already elevate Goirigolzarri to the official presidency of the bank. In the meantime there will be symbolic touches, such as the placement today of the CaixaBank star on the Kio towers to replace the Bankia name.

The replacement of signs and the disappearance of the Bankia logo will take place over the next five months. In a short time, the job destruction necessary to avoid redundancies derived from the merger and integration of the two entities into the same technological platform will also be addressed. “In no case do I believe that this operation is a failure for Bankia. It is the most powerful project in Spain. If in 2012 they told us that we were going to achieve this dream, we would not have believed it ”, said Goirigolzarri about the end of the Bankia brand.

The balances of power have led to the new bank having three locations. The registered office will be in Valencia, while the operating bases will be distributed between Barcelona and Madrid. Neither the CaixaBank president, Jordi Gual, who has returned to teaching at the IESE business school, nor José Sevilla, sacrificed after being the CEO of Bankia, will be there. Goirigolzarri and Gonzalo Gortázar, who also remains CEO, will share the executive functions of the new bank, although the latter will not report to the president but directly to the management committee.

But not all the distribution of power will go to halves. CaixaBank has asserted its weight in the capital (it will have around 30% of the shares) with great control in the entity’s executive committee, which it will more than control by having placed 12 of the 14 directors, although in January Bankia will occupy a third seat to the detriment of the Catalan entity. The first executive lines, with 400 managers, are assigned.

The final point marked yesterday comes after this week the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) gave its conditional approval to the operation. With 19.6 million clients and 6,000 branches in Spain, the new entity was created with control of a quarter of the deposit and loan businesses. In its analysis, the CNMC detected that the new banking giant would have a monopoly position in 86 territorial codes throughout the Spanish geography (in 21 it will be left alone, without rivals, so it will have to keep its customers the same conditions as already had in Bankia), especially in the Balearic Islands, Madrid, Valencia and Granada.

The doubts about the destruction of competition that the operation implied were one of the criticisms that the merger received, also answered by the fact that Bankia was one of the institutions rescued by the Government in the last economic crisis. Up to 24,000 million euros from taxpayers went to the bank, so there were demands for compensation while, from the Ministry of Economy – the bank’s shareholder through the FROB – it was argued that the merger and creation of value in action were the best formula to recover the public resources injected.

Breaking the alliance with Mapfre

The FROB, which controlled almost 62% of Bankia’s capital, will become the bank’s second largest shareholder, with 16%. In February, the Council of Ministers decided to extend the deadline to sell its stake by two years, which allows it not to have to make a new decision (after three postponements) on the matter until the end of 2023. CriteriaCaixa, the holding company that manages the investment portfolio of the La Caixa Foundation, will be the first shareholder with more than 30% of the titles.

The bank will thus free itself from the stock market swings that could generate the imminent option to sell a substantial package of shares. The new management wants calm to manage the new company and yesterday Gortázar already made it clear that, in a period of two or three years, the option of new operations was ruled out. What it will not be able to avoid is breaking the contract that united Bankia with Mapfre to provide itself with the insurance business. CaixaBank, which has its own bancassurance operator at VidaCaixa, will have to pay the value of the entire Mapfre business that it generated at Bankia plus a 20% premium. After the labor is the highest cost that the entity will have to face for the merger.