CaixaBank He finally puts his stage with Bankia as a travel companion. And he will do it with draft movements in his Board of Directors. Thus, as ABC has learned, the financial entity led by Gonzalo Gortázar will not renew … The three independent directors who

It is planned that today the Bank, after the meeting of the Ordinary Council, announce the proposal of several of the new members of its highest governing body and, in addition, will set the date of the shareholders’ board where the decided, initially planned for within a month.

As ABC, the State representative through the Bank Ordered Restructuring Fund (FROB) -Actually Teresa Santero, who was high with José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero- will renew in his position. However, the same sources point out that while there will be a new vice president, it will not be tomorrow when the chosen one is released. And after the rise of Tomás Muniesa of vice president to non -executive president, once his predecessor in office, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, decided to leave the bank, the chair is vacant.

Santero continues on the Council

These more than four years, since she was appointed Sunday counselor by the FROB after absorbing Bankia, Santero has been the voice and ears of the government in the main bank in Spain. Financial sources point out that, as they committed to the beginning from the Executive, it has not interfered with the purest business, but in corporate decisions such as the remuneration of the counselors themselves, which has been a point of friction between the Bank and Frob from the beginning since the latter rejected or refrained in the voting of wages.

Despite the changes that will be in the Board of Directors of Caixabank, the objective of the government is still maintain Disinating all that percentage, the reality is that the deadline can be extended, as has already been done several times.

Likewise, sources from the environment of the Ministry of Economy, on which the FROB depends, assures this newspaper that on the table of the Commission of Appointments and Sustainability have been several names of unknown managers to replace the independent advisors who end up mandate and that They came from the extinct Bankia. The objective is to place in the new advice expert professionals in banking, cybersecurity and sustainability. In any case, the appointments of which they are finally proposed will have to be supervised by the European Central Bank (ECB) and by the Bank of Spain directed by the former socialist minister José Luis Escrivá.

At present, in the council of Caixabank 14 members feel – they were 15 when Goirigolzarri of president was – and expires the mandate of five of them. In December, those corresponding to the three independent vowels that were incorporated from Bankia were expired: Joaquín Ayuso, Francisco Javier Campo and Eva Castillo; Next to those of Fernando Maria Costa Duarte, qualified as another external and from the Portuguese subsidiary BPI, in addition to the aforementioned Teresa Santero by the Frob, which will be renewed.

This year also expires the mandates of José Serna, Sunday vocal that represents criteria – Propiety of the ‘La Caixa’- Foundation since 2016 in the Council; And of Koro Usarraga, independent who also entered the same date, although the bank could postpone the decisions about its seats to the meeting next year.

Maximum shareholders

From the Fusion Pact, both the ‘La Caixa’ Banking Foundation and the State through the FROB have reinforced their shareholdings to 33% and 18.1%, respectively, by the successive programs of repurchases of shares executed by the entity . The regulations and statutes of the Bank’s own council that also reinforce their presence in the Council with additional armchairs and, even has been speculated in the market with which the government could request an additional armchair for the FROB.

However, when the fusion project between CaixaBank and Bankia was agreed, it was also agreed that criteria would stay with two counselors and the Frob with one. The balance of the Council on paper was then reflected, and reached an unwritten pact that neither would claim later in the organ. However, that is always something likely to change in future agreements.

The Council decides

Bank sources were limited to indicating that “the current board of directors has not had any modification in its composition” and “the February 20 Council (for today) will convene the Board and make the proposals of agreement, with what, to what, to turn, propose the Commission of Appointments and Sustainability ».

CEOIBANK CEO, CEOIBANK, Gonzalo Gortázarin presentation of results the November last year ruled out very sudden changes in the highest governing body of the entity: «The Council has worked well and we are very satisfied with that balance. I only have positive things to say about the advice and role of criteria and the FROB. I have no indication that this will change in the future, ”Gortázar said then.