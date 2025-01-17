Changes in the Bizum presidency. CaixaBank has assumed the presidency rotation of the board of directors, which has fallen to the director of operations of the entity, Rocío Jiménez.

The presidency is biennial and until now was in the hands of the card director of Banco Sabadell, Anna Puigoriol, as reported Europe Press.

CaixaBank has recalled that it is the main shareholder of Bizum, with 24% of the capital social and two representatives on the councilsince the Director of Solutions at CaixaBank Payments & Consumer, Joan Morlà, is also present.

Jiménez has been director of operations at CaixaBank since 2022, after the integration with Bankia, and is vice president and director of Iberpay representing the entity led by Gonzalo Gortázar.

Previously, she held the position of chief technology officer of Bankia starting in 2017 and in 2018 she was appointed corporate director of technology and operations.

CaixaBank already held the presidency of Bizum between 2016 and 2018the first two years of the life of the company, which has 23 Spanish entities in its share capital.