Jose Ignacio goirigolzarriPresident of CaixaBankand George garbajosapresident of the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB), have signed the sponsorship renewal between both entities for the next two years. With this new agreement, CaixaBank will continue to be linked as a sponsor and financial partner of the FEBcelebrating 10 years of commitment and maintaining its commitment to Spanish basketball.

This sponsorship renewal links CaixaBank to the FEB as sponsor of the Spanish Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams, both in the Absolute category and in the Training categories, as well as in the promotion of popular basketball. Through this agreement, CaixaBank seeks to position itself as a reference brand through the values ​​that basketball brings; accompany the national teams in their competitions, and in the training of athletes; and generate opportunities and activations with social impact.

The president of CaixaBank, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, has expressed his satisfaction for maintaining the link with a sport with which the entity shares fundamental values. “It is a source of pride to continue this relationship, for the tenth consecutive year, which also coincides with the centenary of the Federation. Thanks to the intense relationship that we maintain with the FEB, we join efforts to jointly promote values ​​that we share with basketball such as effort, teamwork and individual talent available to the collective”.

Goirigolzarri has also highlighted that the new agreement “reinforces the position of leadership and closeness of the bank through sponsorship, since allows us to reach the entire territory and develop activations with social impact that are aligned with the bank’s strategy of being closer to customers”.

For his part, Jorge Garbajosa, president of the FEB, has declared that “after 10 years of joint journey in which the limits of sponsorship have been exceeded to become accomplices and companions, We are very happy to announce that CaixaBank will continue to be one of the key names in Spanish basketball. I want to thank not only the decision of the president and the leadership of CaixaBank to continue betting on our Absolute National Teams, but also their desire to contribute to the development of young talents in our training categories, as well as the will to continue spreading the knowledge and practice of basketball among fans. The close relationship with the people from CaixaBank who accompany us on this path has shown me that for them this sponsorship is much more than a sponsorship action. We know that they believe in our athletes and that they have firmly bet because the values ​​of basketball are associated with the image of your entityso we are convinced that we will continue walking together for many more years”.

In its implementation of the sponsorship strategy throughout the territory, CaixaBank has collaborated with the main basketball events that have been held in the last decade in Spain, both professional and amateur, transferring the values ​​of sport to all corners of the country. Proof of this is the commitment as official sponsor of the 2014 World Cup held in Spain, the collaboration with the Women’s Basketball World Cup held in Tenerife in 2018, the women’s eurobasket that was held in Valencia in 2021 or the historic commitment to the circuit Plaza 3×3 CaixaBank.

In this decade, moreover, the Spanish Basketball Federation has managed to position itself as number one in the FIBA ​​ranking for the first time in its history (2022)as well as bringing together a world Gold with the men’s team (2019), four Golds in the men’s and women’s Eurobasket (2015 – 2017 – 2019 – 2022), two medals in the men’s and women’s category at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games or three bronzes in the Eurobasket of 2013, 2015 and 2017, among other achievements.

The new sponsorship agreement will allow the work carried out by both entities to continue. This implies the imminent launch of a new edition of the circuit Plaza 3×3 CaixaBank, in which the financial institution has been involved since its creation. After 10 editions, this championship, the largest free and outdoor 3×3 basketball in Spain, has managed to hold 113 sports days in cities throughout Spainand involve more than 50,000 players, with the presence of more than 300,000 spectators.

At the same time, both entities have promoted, since 2014, the FEB-CaixaBank Volunteers program, a community open to basketball fans and volunteers to participate in the development of activities organized by the FEB. The objective of this project is focused on supporting basketball throughout the territory and promote employability and inclusion, since it brings together people of all ages and conditions. Currently, the program has more than 22,000 active volunteers who provide service to all sporting events organized in Spain.