Caixabank and Global Payments put an end to the Joint Venture created in 2015 Next to Erste Group Bank to develop the Payment business with shops in central and east Europe. The American technological giant, a strategic ally of the bank to shoot this business also in Spain, has repurchanted 45.23% controlled The entity in the joint company by around 108.8 million dollars (about 104 million euros to the current change), as revealed in the information sent to the US supervisor (SEC) on the occasion of the presentation of results. The operation reports Caixabank a surplus value of 67 million, according to the bank in the bank in the financial report corresponding to 2024.

The American colossus with which CaixaBank Rued the acquirence business in Spain has framed the transaction within its strategy of “optimizing and simplifying” the business structure and its business in the meeting with analysts, as has also occurred with HSBC in the company that They rolled together in Mexico.

From the optics of CaixaBank is a natural step since in 2021 he completed the exit of the Erste Group Bank and his Activity is concentrated in Spain and Portugal. The relationship with Erste Bank went back to 2008, when Criteria acquired 4.5% of the second financial entity in Austria and third largest lend in central and eastern Europe.

He soon doubled the shareholding, at a time when the holding company owned by “La Caixa” took different participations in several banks (then had 20% of the Mexican Gfinbursa; 16.9% of The Bank of East Asia, Entity with Hong Kong headquarters; an OPA in 2016 to take the majority of capital).

In 2021, the situation is different from Caixabank’s strategy to focus on the financial markets and entities that it controls and because the new Basel Capital Rules IV strongly penalize minority shareholdings. Caixabank then sold the 9.9% controlled in the Austrian entity via shares and derived by 1,503 million.

However, the Joint Venture Built in 2015 for the acquirence business (TPVS) continued operating with the three partner banks, so far. They created it to offer these services of acquiring and payment management to shops in three main markets in Central and Eastern Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania.

Global Payments and CaixaBank paid 30 million to control the Joint Venture (51% took place at the beginning), while Erste Group maintained the remaining participation after having contributed their acquirence services business for shops in the three countries. At that time, the Austrian bank had more than 2,800 offices in 7 countries and 16.2 million customers.

The strategic and historical agreement of CaixaBank and Global Payments has resulted over time in different alliances. His Joint Venture In Spain it is the market leader, with 31% market share for card billing. In Brazil they replied the model with another Joint VenturEy Caixabank also sold 51% of MoneyTopay to the American partner in Spain to operate together on Prepaid Credit Cards.