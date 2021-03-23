Caixabank and Bankia reach the end of the merger process. The entities have announced the exchange procedure for the entities’ shareholders and have indicated that the first trading day of the new CaixaBank shares on the Stock Exchange will be March 29, 2021.

The exchange of shares is subject to the completion of the merger on March 26!, Which will occur if the two conditions still pending are met before that date, specifically, obtaining authorizations from the National Commission. Markets and Competition and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, according to a relevant fact sent to the CNMV.

The corporate merger of both entities is scheduled for this Friday, March 26, when the exchange will be set at 0.6845 newly issued CaixaBank shares for each Bankia share. CaixaBank will carry out a capital increase to deal with the exchange. There will be no pre-emptive subscription right and the subscription of these shares “will be reserved to the holders of Bankia shares.” The Bankia shares that Caixabank has in its portfolio and the Bankia treasury shares will be redeemed, they will not be exchanged under any circumstances. The number of Bankia shares that will be exchanged is 3,037,558,805 shares, each with a nominal value of one euro, out of a total of 3,069,522,105 shares that make up Bankia’s capital. The exchange date will be the last day on which Bankia shares will be listed on the Spanish Stock Exchanges (last trading date).

Today, the Chairman of Bankia, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, has participated in the last shareholders’ meeting of the entity alone, marking a point and end to this stage that culminates with its integration with CaixaBank and that will foreseeably cause its brand to disappear. summer.

Goirigolzarri recalled the long journey since the project began in 2012, a period during which “very hard” moments have been experienced. “The road has not always been easy,” acknowledged the banker. However, he has said with “enormous pride” that the team has achieved during this time what many doubted was possible, that is, to turn Bankia into a sustainable, solvent bank with high satisfaction rates for the quality of service provided .

In fact, he stressed that Bankia went from being the main problem in the financial and stability sector in Spain in 2012, to being a benchmark within the sector and making a decisive contribution to the country’s socioeconomic improvement.

For Goirigolzarri, the approval of the merger with CaixaBank marks the beginning of a new stage for the entity. As he has indicated, the project calendar continues its course within the established deadlines.

“We started a new project accompanied by the best travel companion we could have for this new stage, which is CaixaBank,” Goirigolzarri reiterated as on other occasions.

Along these lines, although he has admitted to being “fully aware” that the adaptation process of teams in the short term will not be easy, he has been convinced that, in the medium term, his professionals will have access to much greater possibilities for growth in their careers.

In turn, he has made a special mention of the members of the board of directors, current and past. “Throughout all these years, the directors of the bank of which you are owners have set a permanent example of dedication, professionalism and profound independence, and I underline profound independence,” he stated at the general meeting.