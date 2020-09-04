Bankia and CaixaBank are studying their merger within the consolidation process of the banking sector to strengthen themselves against the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, both entities reported tonight to the National Securities Market Commission. If the operation is confirmed, the State would go from owning 61.8% of Bankia, to having 14% of the new merged entity, whose main shareholder would be Fundación La Caixa, which would have around 30%, with the equation of exchange taking into account the current prices of both banks. The operation must have the approval of the Government and would give rise to the first bank in the country, with 650,000 million euros in assets in Spain, although without the international presence of Santander and BBVA.

Earthquake in the Spanish banking sector. The nationalized Bankia and CaixaBank are negotiating their merger. Both entities confirmed the negotiations late yesterday. Thus, the Catalan entity CaixaBank that “after the authorization of its board of directors, is in negotiations with Bankia to analyze a merger between the two entities, without for the moment any agreement having been reached in this regard, beyond the signing of a confidentiality agreement to exchange information to assess the operation, within a due diligence, counting on advisers for the operation ”.

For its part, the old Madrid bank, in a very similar statement, confirmed “contacts with CaixaBank, with the knowledge and authorization of the board of directors, to analyze a possible opportunity for a merger between the two entities.”

The BFA-Bankia group had to be rescued in 2012 with an injection of public money of 22,400 million, of which eight years later only 3,300 million have been recovered through the sale of shares and dividends distributed by the bank. The merger would be forged for months in response to the need for bank consolidation that both the Bank of Spain and the European Central Bank (ECB) have demanded to reinforce themselves against the damage that covid-19 may be causing in bank accounts .

The resulting entity would be chaired by José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, current president of Bankia, while Gonzalo Gortázar, current CEO of CaixaBank, would occupy the same position in the new company.

The CEO of Bankia, José Sevilla, already pointed to a possible merger in the face of the pandemic in the latest presentation of the bank’s results. “There are certain incentives for mergers. We will see it in the next few months. There is a broth of fusions ”, were his words.

Government approval

The merger must have the approval of the Government because not in vain the Fund for Orderly Bank Resolution (FROB), through which the State owns the stake in Bankia, depends on the third vice president and Minister of Economic Affairs. “The FROB team is constantly analyzing market conditions in order to protect the public interest of the participation in Bankia. Naturally, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation has frequent contact with the main financial entities in the country. In the event that these conversations and studies conclude in a proposed merger agreement, the FROB will analyze them with complete objectivity from the perspective of generating value and optimizing its ability to recover aid ”, they indicated in Ministry sources.

The same sources added that “the Government has a priority in relation to Bankia: protecting the general interest of Spanish citizens, maximizing the value of public participation and strengthening the financial stability of the country. These are the principles that will guide any decision in this area ”.

The operation currently being studied by CaixaBank would be the second in three years, after the integration of the Portuguese BPI was completed in 2018. During the last crisis, CaixaBank absorbed Caixa Girona, Banca Cívica and Banco Valencia. CaixaBank has a total of 4,460 branches and 35,600 employees, while Bankia currently operates with a network of 2,250 branches and some 16,000 employees. In the first half of the year, the Catalan entity earned 493 million (67% less than a year earlier), while the old Madrid savings bank obtained a net profit of 142 million, 64% less.

Synergies in the face of the bad stock market moment

The synergies caused by the merger could allow large cost savings in a context in which large banks have tried to put a firewall in the face of the crisis in the form of write-offs and provisions: the six large Spanish entities accumulate 14.7 billion euros in the first six months of the year, reserves that caused the massive reduction in benefits.

And in which the critical mass has become more and more timely given the long horizon of low interest rates that has dragged on since the previous crisis and that forces us to maintain the current one. The stock market crash that both entities have suffered due to the economic impact of the coronavirus is not trivial either. CaixaBank has lost 37% so far this year, while Bankia has lost 47.2% of its market value.

This same week, the Vice President of the ECB; Luis de Guindos, emphasized the problem of maintaining high structural costs in the current pandemic situation, which will reduce profit margins below 2% this year and around 3% next year by having to increase the provisions. “Bank consolidation can be a useful instrument for that and should be done relatively quickly and urgently,” he said.