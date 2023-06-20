Estadão Contenti

06/20/2023 – 5:20 am

Caixa reported that, as of July 19, it will start charging Pix rates from private legal entities. Charging has been authorized since November 2020, in accordance with Central Bank Resolution No. 30/2020, and other banks have already applied tariffs for the operation.

In a note, Caixa points out that “it does not charge Pix tariffs from its individual customers, individual microentrepreneurs (MEI) and beneficiaries of social programs”.

"Maintaining the commitment to offer customers the best conditions for its products and services, CAIXA points out that the values ​​to be practiced are among the lowest in the market and can be consulted on the websites of CAIXA and the Central Bank", says the institution by middle note.








