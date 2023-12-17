The president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Carlos Vieira, stated this Sunday (17) that the public bank will reduce the time it takes to release parliamentary amendments from 350 to 90 days. He was referring to a bill recently approved in Congress and said he did not make distinctions when meeting parliamentarians from different parties.

“Caixa is the bank chosen by parliamentarians to place their amendments, so we have to have respect for the allocation of these parliamentarians’ resources”, he stated in an interview with the program Free Channel from the BandNews TV. “I welcome any parliamentarian as a republican,” he added.

The bank's president also praised the Legislature's contribution to the approval of important economic agendas in recent years and cited the approval of the Tax Reform as an example.



