Statement was given by the president of the bank, Rita Serrano; priority will be to provide credit to micro and small companies

Caixa will not adhere to the new payroll rules for Auxílio Brasil, said the bank’s president, Rita Serrano. The Lula government set at 5% the limit for the discount on the benefit of families for the payment of payroll loans and reduced the maximum number of installments and the interest rate.

“With the new rules, the operation is not paid for. In addition, this product had an electoral nature, Caixa was the bank that offered the most credit, with R$ 7.6 billion. It is an outgrowth. I cannot offer credit for a person to help feed themselves. In my opinion, this has to be overturned.”said Serrano in an interview with the newspaper Economic value Published this Wednesday (22.Feb.2023).

When the benefit began to be offered, in October 2022, Caixa began offering the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan with interest of 3.45% per month. The debt could be divided into 24 months, with a maximum installment equivalent to 40% of the benefit amount.

With the new rules published at the beginning of this month, the maximum number of installments cannot exceed 6 and the amounts of the installments cannot exceed 5% of the total amount of the Auxílio Brasil. The interest rate should be up to 2.5% per month.

The new rules are valid for beneficiaries who, by the date of publication of the ordinance (Feb 9), have not contracted a payroll loan.

According to the president of Caixa, the bank already assesses that there will be “some” default with the departure of beneficiaries from the program in the review that the government will carry out in CadÚnico (Cadastro Único). “Depending on the review of the registration, there will be some default, but in the calculation of interest, this has already been evaluated”it says.

Regarding the granting of credit, Serrano said that the priority will be micro and small companies. “Large companies have a credit option outside Caixa, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs already have a more restricted option”complete.

high interest rate

The president of Caixa also criticized the current level of the basic interest rate, the Selic, which is at 13.75%. According to her, Caixa should play a countercyclical role in the economy, that is, reduce interest rates to stimulate consumption.

“Within a competition and anti-cyclical policy, it is a possibility, but it needs to follow governance and pricing rules. Nothing that harms the bank will be done, but within a competition policy, competition is worth it”he stated.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) attributes the high interest rate to the BC’s autonomy. Lula’s criticism of the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, has intensified since the release of data from the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee), which decided to maintain the base rate at 13.75% per year and indicated that it may maintain the high level. per “longer period than the baseline scenario”.

The financial market had evaluated the minutes published by the committee on February 7 as a truce between Lula and Campos Neto. But repeated criticisms by the President of the Republic of the Central Bank dissolved the good assessment.