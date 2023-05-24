Estadão Contenti

05/24/2023 – 12:57

Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) will hire, as of June, 800 employees who were approved in the 2014 public tender, who will work in customer service at the bank’s branches in all regions. The hiring process should take place by the end of the second half of this year.

The starting salary will be BRL 3,597, and the benefits include profit sharing, health plan, supplementary pension plan, meal and food allowance, transport voucher and daycare allowance.

According to the bank, hiring follows the limit established by the institution by the State Coordination Secretariat (SEST), the government body that coordinates state-owned companies. This limit is 87,544 people, and the last hiring made by Caixa was more than a year ago.

“Ever since I was the bank’s board member, I’ve been struggling to hire more employees”, says the president of Caixa, Rita Serrano, in a note. “In this way, we are going to improve working conditions, service to the population and, thus, we are building a new Caixa for a new Brazil.”

Serrano was being charged on social networks by those approved in the contest to be called to work. At the same time, in recent press conferences, she said that Caixa had to reinforce its staff, in order to allow for customer service.

Caixa ended the first quarter of this year with 86,741 own employees, 109 less than in the same period last year. The number of employees is similar to that observed five years ago, as well as the size of the public bank's branch network.
























