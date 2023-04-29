For the president of the institution, the measure guarantees access to purchases for the user; no distribution schedule yet

A Caixa Econômica Federal will issue 7.6 million new debit cards to beneficiaries of the Bolsa Familia. The measure aims to value local consumption and facilitate user access to purchases, without having to go to a branch to withdraw money.

The announcement was made this Thursday (27.Apr.2023), in Brasília, during a ceremony that marked the 100 days of the bank’s new management, chaired by Maria Rita Serrano.

Present at the event, Wellington Dias (PT), minister of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight Against Hunger, reaffirmed the importance of the project. “These are people who find it difficult to travel to more distant branches and markets in other cities. The new debit cards represent cash circulating locally. There are R$ 14 billion every month circulating throughout the country”.

Users who have digital social savings account and digital savings account of the institution may receive the Bolsa Família bank card. Families that do not have a bank account will receive the social card, a means of accessing the benefit resources created by Caixa for those who do not have a registered account.

The president of Caixa also spoke. “That [a distribuição dos cartões] it will contribute to the population’s access to banking services and to guarantee access to purchases in local markets without necessarily going to the branches”, explained Serrano.

The cards will be donated by the bank, but there is no information on how the investment will be funded. There is no word yet on when the cards will be distributed. O Power360 contacted the institution, which said that more information will be released soon, without mentioning a date.

Currently, 21.9 million people receive government assistance. In a recent survey, Caixa identified 7.6 million who did not have a card with a chip enabled for the debit function, which made the purchase difficult, argues the bank. The new measure is a bet by the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to solve the gap.