The measure comes into effect on July 19 for corporate customers only; individuals and MEIs will remain exempt

Caixa Econômica Federal informed on Monday (June 20, 2023) that it will start charge fees on transfers via Pix from companies bank customers. The measure takes effect on July 19. Individuals and MEIs (Individual Microentrepreneurs) will remain exempt.

The charge is authorized by BC (Central Bank of Brazil) since November 2020. Some financial institutions already charge companies for the operation. The taxation of individuals, however, is vetoed by the municipality.

The amount charged will vary according to the type of operation. Read the rules:

Pix Transfer

sending Pix from legal entity to individual through manual data entry, Pix key and payment initiator;

sending Pix from legal entity to legal entity through manual insertion of data and Pix key.

The charge will be 0.89% of the transaction value, with a minimum of R$ 1.00 and a maximum of R$ 8.50.

Pix Purchase

receipt of Pix in transactions from individuals to legal entities by entering bank details, payment initiator, Pix key and static QR Code;

receipt of Pix in transactions from legal entity to legal entity through static QR Code and payment initiator.

The fee for Pix Compra will be 0.89% of the transaction value, with a minimum of R$ 1.00 and a maximum of R$ 130.00.

Pix Checkout

receipt of Pix in transactions from individuals to legal entities through a dynamic QR Code;

receipt of Pix in transactions from legal entity to legal entity through dynamic QR Code.

In this case, the company will pay 1.2% of the transaction value, with a minimum of R$ 1.00 and a maximum of R$ 130.00.