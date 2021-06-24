Caixa Econômica Federal wants to expand its participation in agribusiness. Therefore, it is going to open 80 exclusive branches for rural producers and made R$ 35 billion available for the 2021/22 Harvest Plan.

The president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, said that it is natural to invest in agribusiness, as the sector is fundamental for the Brazilian economy. He announced the bank’s strategy this Wednesday (June 23, 2021), in live with the Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina.

According to the executive, Caixa will open 51 exclusive branches for agribusiness in 16 states and the Federal District in 2021. The bank has also decided to open another 29 branches aimed at rural producers in locations that are yet to be defined.

In the Safra Plan, Caixa will focus on long-term investment and support for small and medium-sized rural producers. “The focus will be on investment because practically all banks offer working capital. Our focus is on the long term”, stated Guimarães.

The bank offered R$7 billion in resources equalized by the government and another R$28 billion in its own resources in the Safra Plan. The R$ 7 billion obtained from the government can still grow if they are lent quickly, as indicated by Minister Tereza Cristina.

In live, the minister thanked Caixa’s entry into agribusiness and said that the measure brings more competition to rural credit. “This created healthy competition, more banks entered [no Plano Safra]”, said Tereza Cristina.

Bank of Brazil

The main financial agent of the Safra Plan is BB (Banco do Brasil). This year, BB will allocate R$ 135 billion to the program. The resource is 17% greater than that of the previous harvest and is available to family farmers, medium and large farmers, rural cooperatives and agribusiness companies.

