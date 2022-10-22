The granting of payroll loans from Auxílio Brasil is suspended from 6 pm on Friday (21.Oct.2022) until 7 am on Monday (24.Oct), informed Caixa Econômica Federal. According to the institution, a technological maintenance interrupted the offer.

“Dataprev and Caixa will carry out scheduled maintenance in their technological environments. As a result, the Consignado Auxílio operation will be unavailable on all channels from 6:00 pm this Friday until 7:00 am next Monday.,” the bank said in a statement.

Since the 11th, Caixa has been offering Auxílio Brasil payroll-deductible loans with interest of 3.45% per year. The loan, deducted directly from the benefit, can be divided into 24 months, with a minimum installment of R$15 and a maximum of 40% of the benefit amount.

Only a family member who has received Auxílio Brasil for at least 90 days and who has not failed to attend any re-registration call from the Ministry of Citizenship can have access to the credit line.

TCU RECOMMENDS SUSPENSION

The TCU (Union Court of Auditors) recommended in a technical opinion the suspension of the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan. The interpretation of the technical area of ​​the court of accounts is that it could interfere in the presidential elections.

The court asked Caixa to explain within 5 working days, counting from Thursday (20.Oct), the reason why it started making the payroll loan in October, during the election period.

The request for suspension of the payroll was first made by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Auditors on Tuesday (18.Oct). He argued that the federal government measure may have been implemented to electorally benefit President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In the request, the MP stated that the possible electoral purpose of the consignment may characterize “crime of responsibility, for attacking the internal security of the country and the probity in the Public Administration”.

With information from Brazil Agency.