State anticipates the payment, which was scheduled for August 18; all beneficiaries will receive until August 22

THE Federal Savings Bank released a statement on Tuesday (2.Aug.2022) informing that the payment of the gas voucher was advanced from August 18th to August 9th and that the amount will be R$ 110. Here is the intact of the document (699 KB).

Transfers to beneficiaries will be ordered according to the NIS (Social Registration Number). The amount is now available to be consulted on the Auxílio Brasil apps (android and IOS) and Box Has (android and IOS).

Read the full calendar in the table below:

The value of the gas voucher increased to R$ 110 because, according to the new legislation of the PEC das Bondades, each family receives, bimonthly, 100% of the national average value of a 13 kg cooking gas cylinder. 50% of the amount was paid before.

Beneficiaries can move the amounts through the Caixa Tem app. It is not necessary to go to an agency to make the withdrawal. The app itself allows you to make purchases in supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies and other establishments with the virtual debit card and QR Code. The amount can also be used to pay off water, electricity, telephone, gas and bills through the app itself or on lottery channels.

Those who receive the amount through the gas voucher card can continue making the withdrawal through self-service terminals, lottery units, Caixa Aqui correspondents, in addition to branches.

The benefit is paid to 5.6 million families. It is planned for the months of August, October and December. In January 2023, it will have the average value of 50% of the 13 kg gas cylinder again.

BENEFICIARIES AND VALUE

The benefit amount is calculated based on data from the ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), which publishes monthly the average value of the 13 kg cylinder for the previous 6 months.

The benefit is paid to families registered in the Federal Government’s Single Registry for Social Programs. They must have a monthly family income per capita less than or equal to half a minimum wage (R$ 606), currently at R$ 1,212.

Families that have members who receive the BPC (Benefício de Prestação Continuada) are also entitled to payment.

The aid is preferably granted to families with women victims of domestic violence who are under the monitoring of urgent protective measures.