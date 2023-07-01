Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

7/1/2023 – 7:16 am

Share



The shares of Caixa Seguridade, the insurance, pension and capitalization holding company of Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF), closed the first half of this year up 29.8% on the B3. Since mid-May, the company’s shares have traded above the price defined in the initial public offering (IPO) in April 2021, of BRL 9.67 per share. As of July 2021, they were below that mark.

The market sees the company as a direct beneficiary of Caixa’s greater appetite for credit, given that some of its main products, such as credit life and housing insurance, have sales associated with loans originated by the public bank. Additionally, analysts have pointed out that the holding companies still have room to grow within Caixa.

This week, in a report sent to clients, Morgan Stanley stated that the winds are favorable for housing and residential insurance. “Lower interest rates in the second half of 2023 and in 2024 support an acceleration in the origination of real estate credit, which directly leverages the issuance of premiums in home insurance due to the mandatory insurance”, said analyst Jorge Echevarria.

Another gain should come, according to him, from life insurance, which tend to benefit from the resilience of employment rates, which maintains the population’s income and the propensity to buy insurance. Credit life insurance, which guarantees the payment of loans in certain events, such as death, should also bring good numbers.

Last week, Safra stated that, during a meeting with investors organized by the bank, the holding’s board made it clear that there is room for growth: today, only 2% of Caixa customers have products from the group’s companies. “With a long-term goal of reaching 10% penetration, there is ample room for growth and expansion,” said analyst Silvio Dória.

Caixa Seguridade was taken over this year by Felipe Mattos, a career employee at Caixa since 2007, who had been assigned to the Superintendence of Private Insurance (Susep).

Last year, the company’s profit rose 50%, which analysts attribute to a good execution of the strategy. For this year, Caixa’s appetite is seen as an important lever. “The parent company Caixa Econômica Federal has a ‘full tank’ in terms of capital and resources to increase the granting of credit”, said analyst Pedro Leduc in a May report in which he resumed coverage of the stock, with a recommendation to buy.

The holding is valued at BRL 30.8 billion on the Stock Exchange, half the market value of BB Seguridade, which is the most comparable business among listed players in the insurance sector. While the stock is up for the year, analysts say liquidity is still an obstacle.

About 17% of Caixa Seguridade’s capital is in circulation on the Stock Exchange, below the traditional 25% on the Novo Mercado, which prevents certain funds and operators from trading the stock. When the company’s capital went public, a subsequent offer (follow-on) was considered to increase liquidity, but the plan was frozen with the worsening of market conditions.

In last week’s report, Safra said that this point is still under discussion. “The final decision on any measures to increase liquidity is in the hands of Caixa, the parent company, considering the strategic implications and interests of all parties involved,” wrote Dória.























