Caixa Seguridade recorded a 37.1% increase in monthly social security contributions in February compared to the same month last year. At the same time, bookings grew by 20.6%. In addition, the company had a 12.8% expansion in residential insurance premiums, compared to February 2021.

According to the company, the strategy included the offer of multi-year plans and automatic renewal, in which sales grew 30% compared to the same month of the previous year.

The sale of life insurance, in turn, presented growth of 9% in the accumulated result. In February, a strategy was adopted to target sales in the form of monthly payment, responsible for 19.4% of the composition of total sales.

The post Caixa Seguridade: monthly social security contributions rise 37.1% in February appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

