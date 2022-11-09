Increase was 12.6% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2022; and 55.7% compared to the same period in 2021

THE Security box (CXSE3) recorded net income of R$766.2 million in the 3rd quarter of 2022, up 55.7% compared to the values ​​obtained in the same period of 2021. In relation to the 2nd quarter, it rose 12.6%. read the intact of the press release (171 KB).

Operating revenues grew 59.5% year-on-year to R$1.052 billion. According to the company, this is the highest historical performance.

The insurance and assistance services segment recorded a 10.3% growth in premiums written and assistance revenues in the 3rd quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

The Life, Residential and Mortgage lines recorded the best historical result. The Moneylender branch presented nominal growth of R$ 61.6 million.

🇧🇷Pension reserves surpassed the BRL 130 billion mark in September 2022, an annual growth of 25.6%, which resulted in an increase in income from management fees and other fees of 19.7% in the year to date“, the company said.

For the 9 months of 2022, the amount of R$ 2 billion indicates an increase of 48.4% compared to the same period in 2021.

🇧🇷The result reflects the performance level of the structure of strategic partnerships implemented by the Company, which includes the result of the own brokerage in full operation“, he added.