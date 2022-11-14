Loan had been suspended since November 4; interruptions must be made monthly during benefit payment

Caixa Econômica Federal has again authorized the payroll loan of Auxílio Brasil as of 7:00 am this Monday (14.Nov.2022). The loan had been suspended since November 4 at the request of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors).

The interruption, according to Caixa, must be carried out monthly during the benefit payment period. The process involves the dataprev (Social Security Information and Technology Company) and the Ministry of Citizenship and had a long line to process the program’s payroll in October.

The payroll loan is a credit discounted from the base value of R$ 400 of the benefit. The maximum ceiling is 40%, with a limit of R$ 2,569.34 in up to 24 months. As a result, R$160 is taken from Auxílio Brasil, which reaches families in the amount of R$240.

The loan took effect on October 10. Until October 25, Caixa had lent R$ 4.2 billion in consignment to 1.6 million people.

INSTALLMENTS AND INTEREST

The loan can be divided into a maximum of 24 installments with an interest rate of up to 3.5% per month. Banks may offer installments with lower interest depending on the institution’s proposal.

If there is a delay in the payment of the installment, the amount will be transferred to the subsequent installment with interest added.

HIRING

Only the person responsible for the family receiving Auxílio Brasil can apply for the loan. The contracting of the service is not mandatory, that is, it can only be done if there is a formal request from the applicant to the bank.

To contract the loan, the responsible beneficiary must deliver the following data to the financial institution of their choice:

CPF (Individual registration);

ID (General Registration) or CNH (National Driver’s License);

Signed authorization form for the opening process (the signature can be digital);

Questionnaire on financial education guidelines signed 🇧🇷

BANKS

in total, Caixa and 11 other banks were authorized by the government to offer the loan granted by Auxílio Brasil.

Here is the list of authorized banks: