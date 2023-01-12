Career employee of Caixa Econômica FederalRita Serrano, 53 years old, took office as president of the bank this Thursday (12.jan.2023). During the ceremony, he said that the state-owned company “resisted the dismantling of public property and the overwhelming policy of harassment and fear” during the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government.

Serrano stated that Caixa is a “Example of resilience” and quoted the period of the covid-19 pandemic. He said that the institution was challenged in 2020, but that employees met the demand.

“The institution survived the liberal governments of the 1990s, which privatized virtually all state banks in that country and other public companies,” he added.

Serrano said that the bank will play an important role in financing projects.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), first lady Janja it’s the finance Minister, Fernando Haddadparticipated in the inauguration ceremony.

Former presidents of Caixa also participated:

Gilberto Occhi;

Miriam Belchior;

Maria Fernanda Coelho;

Nelson Antonio;

and Joaquim Lima.

In the morning, Serrano met with Caixa employees. The new president listed her first actions in charge of the state-owned company:

study to return to the Vice Presidency of People;

democratization of the Caixa newspaper: the return of comments;

return of cultural activities;

inauguration of new branches;

new election for the Board of Directors;

study an effective communication channel between the president and the employees.

She was named president of Caixa on Monday (9.jan). Her nomination for the command of the financial institution was published in Official Diary of the Union. Here’s the full (2 MB).

Rita Serrano is the 4th woman to assume the presidency of Caixa, after Maria Fernanda Ramos Coelho (2006-2011), Miriam Aparecida Belchior (2015-2016) and Daniella Marques Consentino (2022), exonerated in an act on January 9.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, announced on December 30, 2022 that Maria Rita Serrano would be at the head of the bank from 2023 onwards. On the occasion, he praised the nominee.

Who is Rita Serrano?

Born in Santo André (SP), Maria Rita Serrano has been a member of Caixa’s Board of Directors since 2014. A bank employee since 1989, the board member has a degree in social studies and history, with a master’s degree in administration from USCS (Municipal University of São Caetano do Sul).

With specialization in corporate governance for directors by IBGC (Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance), she has a career in the union movement and chaired the ABC Bank Workers Union from 2006 to 2012.

