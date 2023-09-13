Caixa Repasse foresees R$300 million in resources and will benefit more than 160 thousand companies in 2023

A Caixa Econômica Federal announced this Wednesday (September 13, 2023) the reopening of Microcrédito Caixa Repasse, a credit line for credit operating entities. The action is part of its new Guided Productive Microcredit strategy, in partnership with Abcred (Brazilian Association of Microcredit and Microfinance Operating Entities).

The credit line provides for R$300 million in resources later this year, which should be lent by Caixa to credit entities associated with Abcred. This money, in turn, must be lent by the entities to the entrepreneurs. According to the president of Caixa, Rita Serrano, the idea is to regionalize access to credit.

“Microcredit has to be a public policy. It cannot be merely a financial operation. Otherwise, it won’t work. There has to be follow-up to generate results”said at the launch event.

The expectation is that more than 160 thousand entrepreneurs will benefit by December. Entrepreneurs who wish to take out microcredit must seek out one of Abcred’s associated entities, through site of the institution.

Caixa Repasse aims to grant credit to entities authorized to operate or participate in the National Guided Productive Microcredit Program. Entities can contract resources with a financing term of 48 months, in fixed installments, with rates starting at 0.69% per month. The TAC (Credit Opening Rate) is 1% of the contract value.

Caixa and Abcred also signed this Wednesday (September 13, 2023) a technical cooperation agreement to promote entrepreneurship. The agreement allows the bank to operate alongside entities that offer targeted microcredit, with Caixa itself being the resource base. In this way, the bank’s products and services are also made available to final microcredit borrowers and not just microfinance institutions.

The event was attended by the Vice President of the Republic, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), and the president of Abcred, Isabel Baggio.