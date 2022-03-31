Private workers born in December receive today (31) the salary bonus for base year 2020. Caixa Econômica Federal started the payment on February 8 and ends the process this Thursday. O calendar is based on the beneficiary’s month of birth.

The allowance of up to one minimum wage is paid to workers enrolled in the Social Integration Program (PIS) or in the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) for at least five years. Those who worked formally for at least 30 days in 2020 receive the allowance now, with an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages.

The benefit is not paid to domestic workers. This is because the salary bonus requires an employment relationship with a company, not with another individual. Young apprentices are also not entitled.

Private initiative workers who receive from Caixa Econômica Federal:

Birth month Pay day January february 8 February February, 10th March February 15th April February 17th May February 22 June February, 24 July March, 15 August March 17 September March 22 October March 24 November March 29th December March 31

The amounts paid to each worker vary according to the number of days worked during the 2020 base year.

About 22 million workers receive the benefit, with a total value of more than R$ 20 billion. The resources are from the Worker Support Fund (FAT).

Caixa informed that the credit will be automatically deposited for those who have a bank account. The other beneficiaries will receive the amounts through Digital Social Savings, which can be moved through the Caixa Tem app.

If it is not possible to open the digital account, the withdrawal can be made with the Citizen Card and password at self-service terminals, lottery units, Caixa Aqui or branches, always according to the payment schedule.

For beneficiaries residing in the municipalities of Bahia, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro in emergency situationdue to heavy rains, payment was released on February 8, regardless of birth month.

* Collaborated with Luciano Nascimento

