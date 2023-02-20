The institution informed that release due to the state of calamity will allow withdrawal of up to R$ 6,220; read how to apply

A CEF (Caixa Econômica Federal) announced this Monday (20.Feb.2023) the release of FGTS (Employee Severance Indemnity Fund) withdrawals due to calamity for residents of the 6 municipalities on the north coast of São Paulo affected by the heavy rains since the Saturday (18.Feb).

Caixa informed that the maximum amount will be R$ 6,220.00. It is necessary to have a balance in the FGTS account and not have withdrawn for the same reason in a period of less than 12 months. Here’s the full (118 KB). Read below how to request the FGTS withdrawal.

The storm that hit the coast of São Paulo caused landslides, roadblocks and at least 40 deaths, according to information updated by the São Paulo government at 6:19 pm this Monday (Feb 20); 766 people are homeless, and 1,730 are displaced.

On Sunday (Feb 19), the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), decreed a state of public calamity for 180 days in 6 municipalities on the north coast:

Guarujá;

Bertioga;

San Sebastian;

Caraguatatuba;

Ilhabela and

Ubatuba.

The situation in the municipalities was recognized by the federal government this Monday (Feb 20).

According to Boxthe FGTS calamity withdrawal is a modality “in which the worker is entitled to withdraw the balance of the FGTS account for personal, urgent and serious needs arising from a natural disaster that has hit his/her area of ​​residence”.

In addition, it is necessary for the municipality in a state of public calamity to present a declaration of the areas affected by the heavy rains.

“The bank is assisting local authorities in order to speed up the request for authorization for the release of values ​​to workers residing in the affected areas”said the institution in a note.

Also on this 2nd (Feb 20th), the Minister of Social Development, Wellington Dias, announced that the government will unify the payment of Aid Brazil for families in São Paulo municipalities in a state of public calamity or emergency decree. All transfers of the benefit will be made in March 20, 2023.

HOW TO REQUEST

In a statement, Caixa Econômica Federal reported the step-by-step process for requesting a calamity withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund. Read below:

download the app FGTS and enter your registration information. It is available at Google Play Store and on apple store; Select the option “My withdrawals” Click on “Other withdrawal situations – Public calamity” – access the city; Forward the following documents: photo of identity document (driver’s license and passport are also accepted) and proof of residence (in the name of the worker: electricity bill, water bill or other document received by mail, issued up to 120 days before the decree of calamity. If the document is in the name of the spouse or partner, the Marriage Certificate or Public Deed of Stable Union is required); Select the option to credit the amount to the Cash account, including the Caixa Tem Digital Savingsor another bank and submit the request.

If the withdrawal is approved, the deadline for returning the analysis and crediting the account is 5 working days. After the release, the withdrawal can be carried out in a digital through the mobile app. It is not necessary to go to a Caixa branch.

RAIN ON THE COAST OF SP

The heavy rains recorded on the coast of São Paulo left at least 40 dead until the afternoon of this 2nd (Feb 20). Among the victims are a 9-month-old baby and a 7-year-old girl. The state government reported that there are 1,730 people displaced and 766 homeless.

The municipality of São Sebastião is one of the hardest hit. the federal government already recognized summarily the request for a state of emergency.

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), flew over the region with the mayor of São Sebastião, Felipe Augusto (PSDB). Aircraft support was announced for to help transporting firefighters to isolated areas because of the rains.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) was in the municipality of São Sebastião on Monday (20.Feb) and also flew over the affected areas by helicopter before the meeting to announce measures to minimize the destruction caused by the rains on the coast of São Paulo. He was accompanied by the ministers:

France announced that the Port of Santos released R$ 2 million at the request of President Lula. The money will be distributed to affected municipalities and to the state government to help victims of the rains.