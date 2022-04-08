Caixa makes available, as of this Friday (8), in its site an area for consultation on the extraordinary withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). The first to benefit from the measure are those born in January, who will have the resource released on April 20.

THE withdrawal calendar extraordinary FGTS was established according to the worker’s month of birth. Withdrawals start on April 20 for those born in January and run until June 15 for those born in December.

According to Caixa, about R$ 30 billion will be released to approximately 42 million workers with the right to withdraw. The money will be available until December 15, when it will return to the linked FGTS account.

“The withdrawal amount is up to BRL 1,000 per worker, considering the sum of the available balances of all your FGTS accounts. The credit for the extraordinary withdrawal will be made in a Digital Social Savings Account, automatically opened by Caixa on behalf of the workers.

Payment will be made through the Caixa Tem app, used for the payment of social and labor benefits in recent years.

The money will be deposited in a digital savings account, and can later be transferred to a checking account via cell phone. The limit is the same for each worker, regardless of the number of accounts they have.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat