Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/16/2023 – 21:48

In one month of operation of the Desenrola Program, Caixa Econômica Federal renegotiated R$ 1.5 billion in debt. According to a balance sheet released on Wednesday night (16), the bank has regularized more than 88,000 contracts with 70,000 customers.

According to the financial institution, 92% of the proposals were renegotiated in cash. The main types of settled debts are credit card operations, overdraft and Direct Consumer Credit (CDC).

The program

Related news:

Destined to reduce the population’s indebtedness, Desenrola offers a discount of up to 90% on debts paid in cash. It is also possible to pay the debt in up to 120 months, with a down payment and the first installment for 30 days.

For real estate financing, Caixa offers special renegotiation conditions, such as incorporation, partial payment and use of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). Customized for each contract, the conditions can be checked in the Caixa Housing application

The business conditions are subject to the framework of each contract and can be verified in the APP Habitação Caixa and in the bank’s other service channels.

service channels

For the Debt Negotiation website, it is possible to check the conditions offered in the Desenrola Program and in Caixa’s own renegotiation program and the percentages of discounts and the contracts contemplated. Further information about Desenrola is available at bank websiteat bank branches and on the Alô Caixa telephone number 4004 0104 (capital cities and metropolitan regions) and 0800-104-0104 (other regions).