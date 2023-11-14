Default in the total credit portfolio closed the 3rd quarter of this year at 2.67%, compared to 2.79% in the previous quarter

Caixa Econômica Federal recorded recurring net profit of R$3.2 billion in the 3rd quarter of 2023. The value represents an increase of 16.5% compared to the same period last year. Net profit was R$3.241 billion, an increase of 0.5% in one year. The data is contained in a report (complete – PDF – 1 MB) released on Monday (13.Nov.2023).

The financial margin reached R$14.5 billion in the 3rd quarter. According to the document, there was a reduction of 2.4% compared to the previous quarter and growth of 15.7% when compared to the 3rd quarter of 2022. Default in the total credit portfolio closed the 3rd quarter of this year at 2.67%, compared to 2.79% in the previous quarter.

Revenues from the credit portfolio totaled R$31.2 billion in the 3rd quarter of 2023, increases of 1.7% compared to the previous quarter and 17.0% compared to the 3rd quarter of last year. Caixa highlighted that, in the 12-month comparison, there was a growth in credit revenues of 26.2% in legal entities; 9.9% in individuals; 13.5% in real estate; 4.7% in sanitation and infrastructure; and 61.5% in agribusiness.

“The 3rd quarter of 2023 was marked by the execution of actions to direct the bank in its various areas of activity, consolidating its positioning by supporting strategic sectors of the economy and acting as the government’s main partner in the operationalization of public policies and management of social programs”, says the bank.

According to Caixa, participation in Track 2 of Desenrolathe federal government’s debt renegotiation program, reached R$4.5 billion in debts negotiated for 186,900 customers.

“The numbers achieved express the bank’s role as an agent of the State’s public policies, promoting better conditions for Brazilians to have better control of their family budget and greater financial dignity”, states Caixa.